Lincoln County businesses will soon be able to pick up face coverings for their employees, family members and customers at no cost.
The State of Oregon has provided a large quantity of face coverings to Lincoln County, which will be distributed through the Chambers of Commerce throughout Lincoln County beginning Monday, June 29.
Provided face coverings are disposable and similar to medical masks, which are durable but not recommended for washing. Face coverings will be provided through the Chamber on a first come (order) first service basis until the provided supply from the County has been exhausted.
To pick up the face coverings, Lincoln County businesses can simply fill out an online form, where they will be asked for the number of face coverings needed for employees, volunteers, family members and customers or clients who may not have their own face coverings.
Once the form has been submitted, a confirmation email will be sent, along with information of what time and the nearest location to pick up the face coverings.
Participating locations include: the Lincoln City Chamber and Depoe Bay Chamber in the North County area, the Newport Chamber in the Central County area, the Waldport and Yachats Chambers in the South County area, and the Toledo Chamber and City of Siletz in the East County area.
See attached ordering announcement for businesses and our county website page at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/face-covering-distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.