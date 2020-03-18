Oregonians are working together to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus across our State and Country through implementing new actions to institute social distancing guidelines.
Lincoln County is taking steps to keep citizens and employees safe and healthy while keeping county services available. Beginning March 18, 2020 at noon, Lincoln County will be closing to public access all county offices and facilities except for the Lincoln Community Health Centers and Behavioral Health.
During this time, County employees will be available to assist citizens through alternative methods of communication, including online, email, phone and by appointment for services that cannot be done remotely. They will communicate through local media and on the county website (www.co.lincoln.or.us) as this situation develops to provide clear and concise information about the County response.
You can find individual office contacts below or by contacting us at 541- 265-6611 for a county directory or emailing us through 'Contact Us.'
The County will be posting this notice on all locations that are subject to this temporary suspension of public access. Additional important information is provided below:
- State Courts’ schedules and directives are set by the Presiding Judge and can be found on the state court website at Lincoln County Circuit Court .
- Animal Shelter: email at animalshelter@co.lincoln.or.us, phone 541-265-6610 or by appointments for adoptions or surrenders.
- Assessor: email at assessorinfo@co.lincoln.or.us, phone 541-265-4102 or by appointment.
- Board of Commissioners and Legal Counsel: email at boc@co.lincoln.or.us, phone 541-265-4100 or by appointment.
- Clerk: countyclerk@co.lincoln.or.us, phone 541-265-4131 or by appointment.
- Community Corrections/Parole and Probation: by phone 541-265-0178 or email at intake-records@co.lincoln.or.us. Clients will continue to report as normal unless contacted by the Department.
- Juvenile Department: phone: 541-265-4158.
- Jail: protocols in place for jail health and safety. Normal operations.
- District Attorney’s Office: By appointment phone 541-265-4145 or by email at lcdainfo@co.lincoln.or.us. Other services will receive individual notification.
- Finance and Accounting: phone 541-265-4167 and by appointment.
- Lincoln Community Health Center: operating normal business hours. This may change at any time. Call 541-265-4947 for latest information or visit Lincoln Community Health Center.
- Behavioral Health: Appointment scheduling subject to revision (some appointments will be via phone). Clients will be contacted. For other information call 541-265-4179.
- Public Health Home Visiting Program will contact clients. School Based Health Centers are closed until further notice.
All other Health and Human Services functions (environmental, public health, WIC, Vital Records, etc.) by phone, email or appointment.
Personnel by phone 541-265-4157, email at jobs@co.lincoln.or.us or appointment. All interviews online until further notice.
- Planning (including Building and Onsite Sewage): by phone 541-265-4192, email lincolncountybldgdiv@co.lincoln.or.us or appointment.
- Public Works including Surveyor and Roads: by phone 541-265-5747 (Roads) email at lcpw@co.lincoln.or.us or 541-265-4147 (Surveyor), surveys@co.lincoln.or.us or appointment. Road maintenance continues normal operations.
- Sheriff’s Office: Emergency call 911. Updates on COVID-19 virus from Emergency Services call 211. For other business by phone 541-265-4277, email at lcsheriff@co.lincoln.or.us or by appointment.
- Tax and Treasurer: by phone 541-265-4139 or 541-265-4142, email at taxinfo@co.lincoln.or.us or by appointment.
- Transit: Buses currently running usual routes and schedules with increased cleaning protocols. Subject to change. For updated information call 541-265-4900, or check County website at Transit.
- Veterans: by phone 541-265-0570, email at vets@co.lincoln.or.us or by appointment.
