At the end of March, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) let everyone know about the Community Outreach and Mental Health Enhancement Team (COMET), which is a partnership between Lincoln County Behavioral Health and LCSO.
Behavioral Health Clinical Counselor Liz Scott-Wedler and Sheriff’s Deputy Siscilee Gouge have teamed up to provide outreach to the Lincoln County population suffering from mental illness. Though COMET has only been in full operation for about the last four weeks, the team has started off at a sprint.
COMET has made hundreds of contacts with individuals and organizations already. They’ve been able to act as a liaison group between governmental, non-profit and community organizations to streamline services and help prevent the duplication of effort.
“Organizations sometimes don’t realize who is doing what for a person," Deputy Gouge said. "In some cases, several places are all doing the same thing and trying to get a client set up with the same services. In other cases, two organizations are thinking a client is receiving help from the other and not connecting them with what they need.
"What we’ve found is that everybody is out there to help. They just need assistance getting on the same page sometimes, because we interact with a population who occasionally has trouble communicating that.”
Devin Whitaker from Lincoln County Veteran Services spoke about COMET's impact on the county.
“I just wanted to write and express my appreciation for the efforts of Liz Scott-Wedler and Siscilee Gouge for identifying a veteran in need and working so hard at getting us all connected for the benefit of that veteran,” Whitaker said.
Making those connections has paid off.
COMET has found housing for several people - one of them homeless for eight years - in either permanent or transitional capacities. In other cases, COMET has improved the safety of their clients. One law enforcement officer wrote that COMET intervention “…probably kept this from becoming a very dangerous, possibly deadly encounter.”
COMET has several clients they check in with on a regular basis. Whether daily or weekly, they reach out and touch base with people who were frequent users of services.
In one case, a person went from averaging 10 law enforcement contacts per week to only having regular “check-ins” with COMET.
“I am extremely pleased with the progress COMET has made so quickly," Sheriff Curtis Landers said. "We knew it was the right thing to do and would help individuals, but I didn’t realize it would achieve such rapid success. This is a testament to the great work and innovation Liz and Siscilee bring to the program.”
This is all in four weeks. The results speak for themselves: COMET provides a service that was desperately needed in Lincoln County.
