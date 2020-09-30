The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that grant applications are now available for local community and economic development projects.
The deadline for applications is Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. A total of $130,000 is currently available in this fund.
The Board of Commissioners continues to focus on economic development and the County will seek to allocate two-thirds of the funds to economic development projects with a focus on job creation and/or retention and one-third to community development. The Board of Directors of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County will review and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners regarding funding requests. The Board of Commissioners will make the final determination on awards.
Applications are accepted from local governments and nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS as nonprofit organizations in Lincoln County and are limited to a maximum of $15,000. Projects recently approved include: Oregon Coast Council for the Arts Capital Campaign - Phase VII, Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center CCB License Exam Prep Course, Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency NE 25th Street Property Acquisition, Neighbors for Kids Capital Improvement Fund, Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce Marketing Support for Business, Habitat for Humanity Box Truck for Newport ReStore, City of Lincoln City Redevelopment of 15th Street, City of Newport Parks & Recreation Transportation for Seniors, and Pacific Communities Health District Foundation Electric Vehicle Charging Station.
Since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners initiated this program in 2001, $2,588,785 has been awarded to local governments and community organizations.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners encourages applicants to consider this program after they have sought other sources of funding. The Commissioners also encourage projects that have already raised some backing and need additional assistance for completion or to leverage other sources of financial support.
Lincoln County receives funds from the Oregon Lottery based on the play of video lottery in the county. The Board of Commissioners has elected to use this resource to help with local community and economic development projects through the Grant Program; support the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County and the Small Business Development Center through the Oregon Coast Community College; and provide low interest loans to small businesses through Cascades West Council of Governments.
Applicants are encouraged from every geographical area of Lincoln County. Applications are submitted online at:
Contact Kristi Peter, at 541-265-4100 or kpeter@co.lincoln.or.us with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.