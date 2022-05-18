Why? Being in wild places in nature is restorative, informative, good for our fitness and nourishing for our inner places.
MEET UP 9:30 a.m.: Cape Perpetua Visitor Center parking lot-restrooms open. Carpool to Neptune North Parking lot (or go directly there but parking limited) just south of Visitor Center. GWYNN CREEK TRAIL is accessed on the east side of HWY. 101
ABOUT GWYNN: This trail goes up-hill from sea level through protected mature and old growth spruce, joined by hemlock, doug fir, red cedar and alder following the fish bearing stream called Gwynn Creek. The trail is single file, likely muddy with up and downhill grades along the hike.
The group will be offered two options - one for fit/experienced hikers who will go up to 2 miles inland and back, the second for walkers who are less fit will have a slow paced exploration of the trail, flora/fauna, learn about stream needs to support fish, and turn around when the group chooses!
Lincoln County Community Rights is glad to invite you and any friends of all ages to join for a wonderful experience of the intact coastal forests we are so fortunate to have near our communities. Please share this info with others and RSVP email lccrinfo@peak.org to let us know who and how many are joining the hike!
