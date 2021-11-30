The Lincoln County Cultural Coalition (LCCC) will announce its 2022 grant awardees during an Award Ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Newport Performing Arts Center. All are invited.
These grants fund programs delivering arts, culture, heritage and humanities to the residents of Lincoln County and are awarded to 501(c) 3 organizations or individuals and other groups, if they are sponsored by a qualified nonprofit organization.
The program or project must take place from Jan. 1- Dec. 31, 2022. One of the following coalition priorities must be addressed by applicants seeking funding: (1) Improve access to cultural experiences; (2) Raise the cultural awareness of youth; (3) Facilitate infrastructure improvements.
The funding for the Coalition grants comes from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which is created by annual donations from Oregonians through the state’s unique Cultural Tax Credit. Those donations help fuel culture around the state, with large competitive grants as well as cultural participation programs in rural and less-populous areas. The deadline to make annual Trust contributions (and qualify for the tax credit) is coming up soon: Dec. 31.
In response to the special circumstances created by COVID-19, and the ongoing threat to our vital cultural organizations, this year the Cultural Coalition also considered requests for general operating support and capacity building projects, submitted by nonprofits that address the priorities listed above.
This year’s Coalition grant recipients are:
• Alsea Bay Center for the Arts ($1,000) “to support the Waldport Youth Art Banner Project for K-8 students.”
• Artists’ Studio Association ($800) “to support Art Smart Saturday art classes for North Lincoln County youth.”
• KYAQ Siletz Community Radio ($1300) “to help cover operating costs due to limited fundraising options during COVID.”
• Lincoln City Cultural Center ($1300) “to repair the auditorium entryway, restore the existing 1979 mural, and create a new community-based mural.”
• Music Is Instrumental ($1300) “instrument repair and refurbishment for North Lincoln County music programs.”
• Neighbors For Kids ($1000) “for the ‘Time to Heal & Grow’ project focusing on youth visual and performing arts and music lessons.”
• Newport Symphony Orchestra ($500) “for Overture Strings and Youth Symphony lessons and instrument repair.”
• North Lincoln County Historical Museum ($1300) “to purchase two iPads and two iPad kiosks for museum exhibits and interpretation.”
• Oregon Coast Aquarium ($1300) “to support the Cultural Pass for local low-income and Latinx families.” Passes will be checked out at the Newport Public Library.
• Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival ($500) “to support professional quartets in free chamber music concerts where students play side-by-side.”
• Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society ($1200) “for supplies to repair access ramps and railings, and fund a new interactive train simulator.”
In addition to the annual Lincoln County Cultural Grants, the Coalition also oversees the Mark Sponenburgh Memorial Trust (SMT). This granting opportunity, through the Lincoln County Foundation, is open to schools, individuals, civic groups and nonprofits working in arts education.
Eligible projects support arts education for elementary and middle school students, with a priority placed on music education.
This year’s Sponenburgh grants will go top:
• Artists’ Studio Association ($1200) “to support Art Smart Saturday art classes for North Lincoln County youth.”
• Lincoln City Cultural Center ($2600) “to support and expand the Art Kit program and distribute them to local families to encourage creativity.”
• Music Is Instrumental ($3500) “to support expert music technicians to instruct beginning students in grades 6-8, and coach intermediate and accomplished students in Taft Elementary.”
• Neighbors for Kids ($3000) “for the ‘Time to Heal & Grow’ project focusing on youth visual and performing arts and music lessons.”
• Newport Symphony Orchestra ($3500) “for Family Strings lessons for third grade through high school students to learn to play and perform string instruments.”
• Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival ($200) “to support professional quartets in free chamber music concerts where students play side-by-side.”
• St James Santiago School ($1965) “to support cultural study of Central and South America with two Andean workshops in flute making and dance.”
• Taft Elementary School ($2000) “to purchase updated sheet music for grades 3-5 and choir class grade 6.”
• Toledo High School ($2600) “to purchase supplies to build flats and platforms and replace stage lights.”
For additional information about these grants or questions about the Coalition may be sent to LCCC Chair, Niki Price, lcccdirector@gmail.com.
Coalition members encourage nonprofits, individuals, schools and civic organizations to learn more at www.lincolnccc.org.
