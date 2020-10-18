The Lincoln County Cultural Coalition (LCCC) is now accepting applications for its FY2021 grant cycle, funding programs delivering arts, culture, heritage and humanities to the residents of Lincoln County.
The coalition members encourage nonprofits, individuals, schools and civic organizations to learn more and apply online at www.lincolnccc.org. Applications are due Nov. 15.
The funding for the Coalition grants comes from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which is created by annual donations from Oregonians through the state’s unique Cultural Tax Credit. Those donations help fuel culture around the state, with large competitive grants as well as cultural participation programs in rural and less-populous areas.
The Lincoln County Cultural Grants are awarded to 501(c) (3) nonprofit organizations that are located in Lincoln County, or do significant programming here. Individuals and other groups may also apply, if they are sponsored by a qualified nonprofit organization. Awards range from $200 to $1300.
The program or project must take place from Jan. 1- Dec. 31, 2021. One of the following coalition priorities must be addressed by applicants seeking funding: (1) Improve access to cultural experiences; (2) Raise the cultural awareness of youth; (3) Facilitate infrastructure improvements.
In response to the special circumstances created by COVID-19, and the ongoing threat to our vital cultural organizations, this year the Cultural Coalition will also consider requests for general operating support and capacity building projects, submitted by nonprofits that address the priorities listed above.
In addition to offering the annual County Cultural Grants, LCCC is also accepting applications for 2021 funding by the Mark Sponenburgh Memorial Trust (SMT). This granting opportunity, through the Lincoln County Foundation, is open to schools, individuals, civic groups and nonprofits working in arts education. Eligible projects will support arts education for elementary and middle school students, with a priority placed on music education.
The shared application for the LCCC and the SMT funds can be found on the Coalition’s website, www.lincolnccc.org. While in prior years applicants were asked to download and fill out a PDF, this year the application is completely online.
Detailed grant information, guidelines and application link are all available at the website: www.lincolnccc.org. Additional questions or requests for accommodations may be sent to LCCC chair, Niki Price, lcccdirector@gmail.com.
Grant-funded projects in FY2020
The Lincoln County Cultural Coalition (LCCC) supports arts, culture, heritage and humanities programs in our Lincoln County communities. In December 2019, grants were made to the following organizations for projects taking place in 2020:
Lincoln City Cultural Center (performance of children's musical "We The People")
Lincoln City Parent Group (new stage lighting at Taft Elementary School)
Music is Instrumental (choir risers for Taft Elementary and Taft 7-12)
Newport Symphony Orchestra (scholarships for students in Newport Family Strings)
Oregon ArtsWatch (stories on Lincoln County arts events)
Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival (free winter concert series)
Polly Plumb Productions (new branding and signage)
Siletz Bay Music Festival (performance of "How Can You Own The Sky?")
St. James Santiago School (art supplies for gallery exhibition)
Toledo Elementary and High Schools (sets, lights for new theater program)
Waldport Arts Group (Leave Your Art project)
The Lincoln County Cultural Coalition also supported these local arts education projects for youth, in partnership with the Lincoln County Foundation's Mark Sponenburgh Memorial Trust:
Artists' Studio Association (Saturday art classes)
Lincoln City Cultural Center (Chessman Gallery outreach to Taft Elementary)
Music is Instrumental (band sectional instruction)
Newport Symphony Orchestra (scholarships for Newport Family Strings)
Taft 7-12 (Sets, props and costumes for musical theater production)
Toledo Elementary and High Schools (sets, lights for new theater program).
