Beginning a period of building upon a strong base and the setting of new priorities in the post-Trump era, the Lincoln County Democratic Party has elected a new slate of officers to its executive committee with two-year terms beginning this month.
The new officers are Michael Gaskill, Chair; Cherie Harbour, Vice Chair; Carol Shenk, Secretary and Wendy Girard, Treasurer.
During their term, the executive committee and Lincoln County Democratic Party will help facilitate communication between elected officials and Lincoln County voters, promote voter registration and elect delegates to the state convention of the Oregon Democratic Party.
“I am thrilled to build on the tremendous work that the LCDCC has done, and I look forward to helping make Lincoln County an even more vibrant, prosperous, and democratic place to live,” said Michael Gaskill. “The strength of our party is proportionate to the number of people who participate in our democracy, so we urge registered Lincoln County Democrats to get involved: attend our meetings, share your opinions, make your voices heard and, most important of all, vote regularly in ALL elections.”
Michael Gaskill is a lifelong Oregonian and longtime Lincoln County resident. He is a former campaign staffer and has worked on several successful grassroots campaigns to block fossil fuel export facilities. Cherie Harbour began her career at the Democratic Leadership Council in Washington DC in 1992 after graduating with a degree in International Political Studies from the American College of Switzerland. She has also worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and at UCLA and is currently a public school teacher. Carol Shenk has over 20 years experience in local government archives and records management. She is currently working as a freelance archivist, writer, and illustrator, while also developing her own studio art and volunteering with community organizations. After beginning a career in banking, Wendy Girard trained as a cosmetologist and was a partner in a Bend, Oregon salon while also managing her family’s trucking ad brokerage business. She has been a Lincoln County resident since 2019.
Despite limitations imposed by the ongoing pandemic health crisis, Lincoln County Democrats mobilized an exceptional effort during the run-up to the 2020 elections. Members of the Lincoln County Democratic Party were active in phone-banking, postcard mailings and fundraising and texting on behalf of Democratic candidates on the county, state and national levels.
