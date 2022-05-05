Following a two-year hiatus, Lincoln County Democrats will bring their popular Trivia Night and Silent Auction event back to life at the Gleneden Beach Community Club (110 Azalea Street, Gleneden Beach) on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
Trivia Night will test contenders’ recall of general information, political factoids, Oregon historical oddities and anything else that the questioners may devise. Competition will be among teams of six or eight persons who may choose to arrive as a group or may be formed by individual guests upon their arrival. Teams will compete for bragging rights and the coveted “Master of Trivialities” certificate, suitable for framing.
The event will feature a Hawaiian-style buffet dinner catered by the highly-rated Lincoln City-based Oceans Apart A Taste of Aloha and a silent auction of valuable collectibles. MC for the event will be Oregon State Representative David Gomberg, who will be joined as a questioner by Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson and other elected officials.
Tickets for the event, priced at $35, are available at https://lincolncodemstrivianight2022.eventbrite.com/
