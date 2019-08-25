Organizers of the 2019 Lincoln County Fair want to thank everyone who helped make the Lincoln County Fair and Pro Rodeo a success for the fifth year in a row.
Organizers have planned a Fair Wrap-Up Party at the Lincoln County Commons (weather permitting) on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for free live music and a delicious BBQ dinner, starting at 5 p.m.
Whether you helped sponsor the fair, participated as a vendor, are interested in helping next year or supported the fair in some other way, everyone is invited to Celebrate Lincoln County. If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be moved to The Eagles Lodge, located at 106 East Olive St in Newport.
For more information about the Fair Wrap-Up Party or this year’s Fair, please contact Heather Tower at 541-648-6818 or heather.tower@oregonstate.edu.
