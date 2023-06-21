The Lincoln County Fair is set to begin June 30 through July 2 on the fairgrounds at Third and Harney Streets in Newport
The following is the 2023 Lincoln County Fair Schedule as displayed at the county fair website
The fair schedule subject to change at the discretion of the fair management team.
- Friday, June 30 - 10am to 9pm - Celebrating Seniors
- Camel Rides all day in front of the 4-H Animal Barn.
- 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Bingo (Main Exhibit Hall) Proudly sponsored by Oceanview Senior Living
- 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Senior Fair (Main Exhibit Hall)
- 12:00 pm - Senior BBQ (Main Stage, until food runs out)
- All Day - OMSI Interactive Display (Main Exhibit Hall)
- 5:30 pm - NPRA RODEO Tickets available here
Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:
- 10:00 - 11:30 Bruce Moore
- 12:00 - 1:30 Thunder & Lightness
- 2:00 - 3:00 Rockfish
- 3:30 - 5:00 Six Eyes High
- 5:30 - 7:00 Buzzkill
- 7:30 - 9:00 The Boondock Boys
Saturday, July 1 - 10am to 9pm
- Free Admission made possible on Saturday by Title Sponsor Samaritan Health Services.
- Camel Rides all day in front of the 4-H Animal Barn.
- All Day - OMSI Interactive Display (Main Exhibit Hall)
- 2:00 pm 4-H Market Auction
- 5:30pm NPRA Pro Rodeo Tickets available here
Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage including:
- 10:00 - 11:30 TBA
- 12:00 - 1:30 Guilty Tendencies
- 2:00 - 3:30 Blues Variant
- 4:00-5:00
- 5:30 - 7:00 Against The Raging Tide
- 7:30 - 9:00 The Boondock Boys
Sunday, July 2 - 10am to 5pm
- Camel Rides all day in front of the 4-H Animal Barn.
- 10:00 - 10:45 Jill Ledet
- 11:00 - 11:45 Bruce Moore
- 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - La Fiesta Latina Mariachi
- 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - OMSI Interactive Display (Main Exhibit Hall)
- 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - La Fiesta Latina (Main Stage)
- 2:00 pm - Rotary Seas the Day Dolphin Drop (Dolphin adoptions available throughout the Fair event)
- Music and Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage.
Volunteers are needed
Interested in helping out during the Fair or for set-up or tear-down? Download, complete and send us the Volunteer Interest Form and we'll be in touch!
Find complete fair information at www.thelincolncountyfair.com
The following is a release from Chandler Davis representing one of the musical acts.
The Lincoln County Fair kicks off Friday with a bang, a boom, and a BBQ
Lincoln County’s well-known Thunder & Lightness World Beat Ensemble will be helping to kick off three days of robust and eclectic local live music Friday June 30 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Main Stage of the 2023 Lincoln County Fair.
The ensemble – whose publicity materials describe it as the Lincoln County Fair’s “longest-running ongoing music act” – features a unique high-energy blend of multicultural traditional and indigenous rhythm and song featuring World Beat percussionist Chandler Davis on the authentic hand-carved African, Latin and Polynesian drums; the Osage Nation’s Terry Filer on the Native American flutes and drums; Sandra Surber on the African ashiko and Middle Eastern doumbek; Skip Floraday on the congas; and special musical guests.
Thunder & Lightness has been a featured act at the fair every year since “at least” 2012," Davis said, “with as many as 13 performers together with us on the historic wooden fairgrounds stage representing a broad spectrum of world music genres.”
Friday is “Celebrating Seniors” day at the Fair with a Senior Fair in the Main Exhibit Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and a free Senior BBQ at the Main Stage area from noon “until the food runs out.”
Master guitarist Bruce Moore opens the Friday music on a mellow note at 10 a.m. Thunder& Lightness is followed by popular local dance bands Rockfish, Six Eyes High, Buzzkill, and -- from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. -- The Boondock Boys.
Admission to the fair and all the music is free. Dancers of all ages are welcome and encouraged.
