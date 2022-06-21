The Lincoln County Genealogical Society invites you to join at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Toledo Public Library for an overview of a free online family history resource, The Family History Guide, presented by co-founder Bob Taylor. Those who cannot attend in person may request a Zoom link through Searchlightlcgs@gmail.com.
According to the website of The Family History Guide (https://www.thefhguide.com/), “This non-profit family history research website represents a best-in-class learning environment for family history. Its scope is broad, but its focus is narrow enough to help you achieve your goals, step by step. Whether you are brand new to family history or a seasoned researcher—or somewhere in between—The Family History Guide can be your difference-maker.” Bob will give us an overview of the website, its functions, and how to use all of them to be more successful in our family history research.
Bob Taylor has been actively doing family history for over 25 years. He has combined his passion for genealogy with his background in instructional design to produce The Family History Guide. Bob earned his BA degree from Brigham Young University and MA degree from California State University, Los Angeles, both in Music Education. A career change led him to instructional design and technical writing, where he has worked for large technology corporations such as Intel and Western Digital. At Intel University, he redesigned key training courses for employees and managers worldwide, and taught management courses. He has authored many online and written learning systems, helping others accelerate learning in technology, music, and family history.
Taylor was a featured presenter at RootsTech 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and has presented at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Riverton FamilySearch Library, the BYU Family History Conference, and numerous genealogical societies.
The Lincoln County Genealogical Society meets monthly on the first Saturday of the month at the Toledo Public Library, 173 NW 7th St., in the downstairs meeting room. (The July meeting is scheduled for the second Saturday due to the holiday weekend.) The LCGS business meeting is conducted from 10:00-10:45, and the monthly programs begin at 11 am. Programs are free, and all are welcome to attend! Anyone interested in discovering their family’s history is welcome to join LCGS. You do not need to have an ancestor from Lincoln County. For more information about this presentation or the Lincoln County Genealogical Society, call 503-302-8892, or visit LCGSOregon.org or the society’s Facebook page.
