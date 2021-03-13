Head Start of Lincoln County opened this month for a hybrid model of in-person and online classes at their Lincoln City, Newport and Toledo locations. You can apply now for the 2020-2021 school year for children ages 3 to 5 years old. Applications are accepted all year long.
To learn more and apply, contact Head Start directly at (541) 996-3028 or visit their website at http://www.communityservices.us/head-start
Head Start is a program of Community Services Consortium, a not-for-profit organization providing assistance with housing, food, education, employment, utilities and more to Lincoln, Linn, and Benton Counties.
