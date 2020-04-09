Yesterday’s somber news about the closure of schools in Oregon for the remainder of the school year has many people already looking ahead to the next school year.
However, many school district organizations, like the Homeless Education and Literacy Project (HELP) in Lincoln County, are still in need of the community’s support. The following is a News Guard Q&A with HELP Program Coordinator Katey Townsend detailing what people can do to help children and families in need.
Q: What are the most critical needs for students/families right now?
Townsend: Food and housing are the two needs that consistently are brought up by families. Household items that cannot be purchased with SNAP food benefit cards like toilet paper, laundry detergent, and diapers are also a high priority. An additional need is gas to get around town for work, to get resources, and to move trailers.
Q: What is the best method for the general public to donate funds, goods etc. to the HELP program?
Townsend: To support Lincoln County students in the HELP program, right now the best ways to make donations are by an online donation with debit or credit card, or by mailing a check. Donors can designate an area of the county they would like to support or they can keep it general.
Donations will go to support grocery gift cards, and other basic necessities that arise for Lincoln County students.
Online donations: www.lincoln.k12.or.us website and the link “Get Involved” and “Donate.” When you get to the options, first select District Office and then select the HELP Program.
To mail a check, please send it to LCSD HELP Program PO Box 1110 Newport, Oregon 97365.
Q: What are HELP's priorities and main areas of focus right now?
Townsend: The HELP staff have been in contact with students and families in the HELP Program via the Remind App. Through this method, we can text and email families with service updates related to food, housing, utility assistance, childcare, etc. We have been able to help families navigate resources that are rapidly changing.
HELP Program staff have also assisted with the LCSD meal delivery and pickup sites to get food out to kids county-wide. The HELP Program also has been able to provide some grocery gift cards to families thanks to generous donations from the community.
Q: When the needs change for families in the future, how do you plan to keep residents in the loop?
Townsend: The Facebook Page for the “HELP Program Lincoln County School District” has updates for the general community and we will continue to use the Remind App to get information out to HELP Program families.
Q: As everyone has been affected by COVID-19, what are some ways that HELP is working to ease some of the stressors that families are facing right now?
Townsend: Resources are available. Parents/guardians/students can reach out to social service agencies by email or phone if they need help navigating resources. Calling 211, visiting 211.org, or texting your zip code to 898-211 is great way to get support from a trained service professional.
Here is the contact information for the HELP Program staff that serve children and families with unstable or inadequate housing.
Waldport - Rhonda.Morrow@lincoln.k12.or.us
Newport - Mark.Orozco@lincoln.k12.or.us
Lincoln City - Shelly.Kingston@lincoln.k12.or.us
East County - Debbie.Haverland@lincoln.k12.or.us
Spanish - Aracelly.Guevara@lincoln.k12.or.us
(This contact information is also on the LCSD Website under the tab Resources and HELP Program.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.