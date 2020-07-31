Saturday, August 1, Lincoln County residents can properly dispose of household hazardous waste for free during this annual event, sponsored by Lincoln County Haulers and the County Solid Waste District.
Held once a year, in partnership with the Lincoln County Haulers, this event rotates between Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo and Waldport. The 2020 Household Hazardous Waste Event will be held at Thompson’s Sanitary Service in Newport, August 1, 2020 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
At this event the household hazardous materials accepted will include:
Poisons: pesticides, herbicides, fungicides & other poisons
Heavy Metals: mercury & products containing elemental mercury
Corrosives: acids, bases, & reactives
When handling hazardous household waste being careful is essential. The proper preparation and transport of hazardous materials will minimize risks to you, your family, property, and disposal staff from accidental spills or dangerous mixing of materials.
COVID-19 safety for this event: (1) One person per vehicle (2) When at the event, keep windows rolled up (3) Pre-place hazardous waste in the trunk or in the very back of the truck bed so staff may easily remove items.
Products should not be mixed together. Dangerous reactions can occur when some materials are mixed. Keeping products in their original containers when possible will help staff dispose of materials safely. Products should also be properly sealed to prevent leaks and spills. If a container is leaking, secure it in a secondary leak-proof container. Pack containers in sturdy boxes in the trunk of your vehicle, away from the driver, passengers and pets.
Containers and boxes, including gasoline cans, cannot be returned, so make sure you don’t need them for future use. Please do not put items in plastic bags.
Household batteries, car batteries and fluorescent bulbs should not be brought to the event as these can be dropped off at recycling/transfer stations throughout the year during regular business hours. Oil based, latex and other paints (some of which are considered hazardous household waste) should not be brought to the event unless the paint cans have lost their label. Most latex and oil based paint can also be dropped off throughout the year. A few spray paint cans that are at least a quarter full will be accepted.
CEGs, businesses and governments that have hazardous waste are asked to schedule an appointment to drop off their waste. Fees apply.
Contact: Paul Seitz, Lincoln County Solid Waste District (solidwaste@co.lincoln.or.us)
