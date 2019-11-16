Plastic Up-Cycling in Lincoln County has delivered two bags of marine debris to the Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering Department at Oregon State University.
Associate Professor Willie E. “Skip” Rochefort is leading a plastic-to-fuel project at OSU and will use this debris to research a process that turns waste plastic into a diesel additive. The debris in these bags were part of the two tons of plastic collected on the beach at Otter Rock last January through June.
The co-chair of Plastic Up-Cycling, Scott Rosin, led 30 beach cleanups at Otter Rock after the first King Tide, in January, started washing up plastic from the Otter Rock gyre.
The bags contain plastic, small pieces and micro-plastic, along with sea grass, kelp and wood splinters. The organic material was scooped up along with the plastic - some of it can be separated out when the plastic is collected, but not all of it. However, it is not expected to interfere with the plastic-to-fuel process.
The Plastic Up-Cycling team will participate in the OSU Plastic-to-Fuel project after test results have proved successful. The team will be assigned as community partners in the project, helping to identify a location for local operations and assisting local entrepreneurs to set up operations. The equipment will be open source and relatively inexpensive, and the process will be made public.
Plastic-to-fuel is the only widely published option to keep truly end-of-life plastic out of the waste stream.
“Other processes, for example Plastic Roads and Precious Plastic, can make use of plastic that is recycled only a few times," Rosin said. "After that, the only possibility is a landfill or diesel.”
“Diesel is a problem, sure,” he continues, “but we also know it’s going to be needed until all our diesel vehicles and other machinery are replaced with electric versions. Diesel is going to be around for a while; it should be processed from end-of-life plastic instead of fossil fuel newly pumped out of the ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.