Non-profit organizations in Lincoln County interested in applying for Social Accountability funding from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and/or Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital are invited to submit a full proposal no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
Agencies that are planning to apply are strongly encouraged to attend a grant information meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. utilizing the Microsoft Teams platform.
A complete proposal must:
Address one of the goals and priorities listed below
Include a project description
Identify how the project will address health equity
Identify the target population the project will address, and
Have measurable outputs
Funding goals and priorities for Lincoln County applicants are:
Goal 1: Healthy Families – Increase physical activity, fitness and access to nutritious foods for children and families. Priorities – Poverty and food insecurity
Goal 3: Better Networks – Increase social supports for families. Priorities – Homelessness-adult shelter
Goal 4: Healthy Kids – Increase services and supports for children. Priorities – Child abuse and/or neglect
Goal 5: Healthy Teens – Increase services and supports for adolescents. Priorities – Child abuse and/or neglect, poverty and food insecurity
Goal 6: Healthy Seniors – Increase social support for seniors. Priorities – Poverty and food insecurity
To attend the information meeting on Aug. 20, call 971-254-1254 and reference the meeting ID code 216 694 560#.
For questions, contact JoAnn Miller, Director of Community Health Promotion, at 541-768-7330, jomiller@samhealth.org or Rochelle (Shelley) Hazelton at 541-768-5256, rhazelton@samhealth.org.
