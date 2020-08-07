Lincoln County has opened Barbara S. and Walter F. Brown Memorial Park and Campground on the Siletz River with over 3,500 feet of river frontage.
The property is a reforested homestead farm and is on a 62 acre parcel located along State Hwy 229, at mile marker 13.6. Brown Memorial park is located adjacent to Strome Park and boat ramps.
Brown Memorial Park Campground is in a clearing of about 3.5 acres. There are 19 campsites each with a picnic table, fireplace/barbeque pit. The campground is the first of the many improvements to come. Fishing for Chinook and Steelhead on this section of the Siletz River is popular. Kayaking, drifting, and swimming are popular summertime activities.
Planned improvements include; water system, flush restrooms, septic system, additional campsites, camping cabins, and trail improvements. Currently the campground has no running water and is serviced by portable chemical toilets.
Full details online:
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/parks/page/barbara-and-walter-brown-memorial-park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.