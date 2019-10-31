In recent years, there has been an explosion of coffee sellers around the world, from small, one-location businesses to large chain enterprises such as Starbucks. Lincoln County is no different; residents do love their coffee.
According to a recent online count, there are more than 80 coffee shops in Lincoln County. To introduce you to local roasters and to encourage you to ‘Buy Local,’ the Newport 60+ Activity Center is hosting a Coffee Corral Challenge, which they hope will become an annual event.
The Challenge will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A number of local roasters, including Catalina’s Coffee and Elk City Coffee, will have their coffee available to taste. They will be highlighting various ways to prepare your coffee.
Attendees can buy coffee by the cup or by the bag. Danielle Knudsen of Dark Moon Doughnuts will also be attending to sell goodies.
Judges from the community will be on hand to rate the different local, fresh-roasted coffees, both light and dark roasts. The criteria they will be judging are pleasant aroma, full body, great flavor, perfect acidity level, natural sweetness and smooth finish.
This event is open to all ages. Come and discover the different roasts available in Lincoln County and vote for your favorite for the People’s Choice Award.
For more information, stop by the office at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, or call 541-265-9617.
