In late 2018 and early 2019, Lincoln County Public Health partnered with Partnership Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (PAADA), a local community coalition, to complete a community assessment about problem gambling.
In order to capture local perceptions and knowledge about problem gambling, community members throughout the county were interviewed. One of the key takeaways: despite the fact that one in 37 Oregon adults has a gambling problem, knowledge of problem gambling is very low.
A lack of awareness of problem gambling can make it difficult for people to seek help or for others to recognize their behaviors as unhealthy. Over the next few months, Lincoln County Public Health will be taking steps to raise awareness and expand support.
These efforts will include:
- Informational presentations to the Board of Commissioners and City Councils
- A media campaign
- Distribution of materials to local businesses, organizations, and groups
- Public presentations and education
- Organizational assistance for developing gambling policies or strengthening existing policies
Although problem gambling can be harder to detect than other addictions, it affects all areas of a person’s life. Problem gambling negatively affects relationships, workplace productivity, mental health, and much more. It is estimated that for every one person with a gambling disorder, eight to 10 people around them are negatively impacted. This includes friends, family, coworkers and the community.
In Oregon, problem gambling treatment is free and confidential. Treatment and support are available to a person with a problem gambling disorder and anyone affected by someone’s gambling. For support and resources call or visit:
- The Lincoln County Problem Gambling Treatment Program 541-265-4196 (Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Oregon Problem Gambling Resource at OPGR.org (available 24 hours a day)
If you would like to get involved with problem gambling prevention or would like more information, please contact: Jess Palma jpalma@co.lincoln.or.us
