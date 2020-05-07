Eight weeks into the statewide school closure, and the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is looking to finish the final weeks strong.
LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray provided an update this week regarding all school happenings. To start, Dr. Gray said their partners at Sodexo, and LCSD, gave out celebratory red t-shirts and a new coffee gift card to all of their meal preparation and delivery contributors last week.
“Just a small token of our appreciation for all that they do,” Dr. Gray said. “It’s like a well-oiled machine preparing and delivering more than 3000 meal boxes each day.”
To date, LCSD has served more that 201,000 meals to students during the school closure. Additionally, they have supplied nearly 4,000 computer devices for distance learning.
“My mind is blown and my heart swells with pride for our school district and how much love has poured out to our kids and families,” Dr. Gray said. “We are fortunate that we already had (the devices) and we are providing internet access to those in need as well. We are all in this together.”
A hot button topic in most school districts right now is what to do about the annual graduation ceremony, given the current restrictions. LCSD is taking a unique approach to this issue by creating a Graduation Survey that was released this week to get a feel for what students, families and community members would like to see happen.
“We want to hear from everyone about what graduation event they wish to see since schools are now closed by the Governor until at least July 1,” Dr. Gray said.
The survey will close on today (May 7), and the results will be released shortly after.
Dr. Gray also spoke about report cards, as they will have a different look for this final semester of classes. Instead of a typical grade, students will be given either a ‘Pass’ grade or ‘Incomplete.’
“Most assessment of student learning and skill attainment will be based on everything up to March 13. No student will fail,” Dr. Gray said. “Every student will either Pass the course or grade level or receive an Incomplete along with a plan for what must be done in order for the student to receive the Passing grade by June 2021.”
More information regarding grading and distance learning is available on the schools website.
