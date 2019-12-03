The Emergency Management Division of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting three volunteer positions to assist local volunteer organizations with administrative support coordination.
Open Volunteer Support Liaison Positions:
- Lincoln County Citizen Corp Coordinating Council (LC5)
Provides support to the CERT Chapters of Lincoln County - Community Emergency Response Teams
- Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Communications Services (ACS)
Provides support to the amateur radio operators team (no radio experience needed)
- Lincoln County Public Health Medical Reserve Corp (MRC)
Provides support to new volunteer group supporting community medical response (no medical experience needed)
The new volunteer positions require the same level of administrative support skills and experience and will be recognized as Volunteer Support Liaisons to their respective volunteer organizations.
The County Emergency Manager will coordinate the application, selection process and the supervision of the selected volunteers. Each position is expected to volunteer approximately 4-10 hours per month and would need to serve a term of at least one continual year with encouragement to renew annually.
The selected individuals should enjoy working in a group environment and must be comfortable with general clerical, administrative duties. The position announcements and application instructions are available on the County Emergency Management website at:
Application Process:
- Review the position recruitment announcement at co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/lcso-volunteer-recruitment-announcement then
- Forward an email of interest to County Emergency Manager by December 20th; if no interested applications are received the position will remain open until filled.
- Interview with Volunteer Coordinator then submit digital application for background check process.
