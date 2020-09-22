In a year of unexpected twists and turns, remarkably, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is back in business… virtually, of course.
LCSD opened up the 2020-21 school year this week with ‘getting to know you’ meetings between teachers and families at the elementary level and comprehensive distance learning (CDL) for secondary students. Elementary school will begin CDL education with LCSD teachers on Sept. 28. For those students not enrolled in the CDL program, they began Sept. 21 in the Edmentum program, a fully online program run by administrator Zach Lillebo.
The biggest question still remains, when will Lincoln County resume in-person instruction. According to Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray, it may be sooner rather than later.
“Lincoln County has met the state-defined measures for reopening our schools for limited in-person instruction,” Dr. Gray announced last week. “In fact, because the state’s COVID numbers are low (below the five percent positivity rate), the district is close to reaching the metrics for reopening K-12 in a hybrid model (two days in schools and three days online). We are being cautious and waiting a few more weeks to see if the numbers continue to stay low because of Labor Day weekend and because of some evacuation shelters that had large numbers of people together.”
Through LCSD’s ‘Blueprint for Reopening,’ in person instruction will start with kindergarten and add on the older grades from there. With few exceptions, Dr. Gray said teachers are back in their schools and doing a lot of professional development and planning. They are being careful and following all of the COVID-19 protocols, according to school district staff.
Child Care
LCSD is also working on new child care programs for school-aged children and are hopeful that by Monday, October 12 they will have the following childcare available, with priority going to Essential Staff including the LCSD staff:
1. Lincoln City Parks and Recreation: 20 slots for kids ages 5-11 from 8 am to 6 pm with a combination of LCSD staff (8 am-12 pm) and LCPR staff (12 pm-6 pm). Watch for the ads and how to enroll.
2. Newport Parks and Recreation: between 30-40 slots for school-aged kids. May have to wait until Lincoln County hits Phase 2 on September 28.
3. Toledo Public Library:10-15 slots. The City of Toledo is graciously partnering with LCSD to let them use their downstairs classroom. It is 700 square feet and has outside entry and exit. The park is across the street. LCSD provides all tech and meals.
4. OCCC Waldport Location: OCCC and LCSD are meeting this week to create an agreement for LCSD to use their Waldport site. This will house 15-20 school-aged kids. LCSD provides all tech and meals.
Meals
Families in Lincoln County with children aged 0-18 are once again eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch for each child daily. Youth are able to participate in this meal service once per weekday at a bus delivery stop or curbside pickup site in their local area. This started Monday, September 14. Each Friday, families picking up meals will also receive Breakfast and Lunch for Saturday and Sunday. LCSD will be offering three meals per day (including dinner) with regular service.
