A pair of Lincoln County students earned the prestigious title of Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Seniors Ethan Price, from Taft 7-12 School, and Erin Watanabe, from Newport High School, will each be given a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.
"We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Ethan Price, a senior at Taft 7-12 School, is the son of Dave and Niki Price of Lincoln City. He is a member of the debate team, National Honor Society, Key Club and holds a 3.96 cumulative GPA. At Taft he has participated in cross country for four years, swimming for four years and is currently apart of the leadership program. Ethan continues to take advanced AP and Dual credit classes on his way to graduation this year.
Erin Watanabe, a senior at Newport High School, is the daughter of Bruce and Tina Watanabe of Newport. She is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate, AVID Tutor and holds a 4.0 cumulative GPA. She is a four-year varsity cheerleader, cheer captain, 2019 OSAA State Cheerleading Champion, and two-time OCCA All-State Team Member. She is involved in Leadership and Junior Optimists Club.
