The State of Oregon has provided face coverings to County and Tribal governments across the state to distribute where most needed within their communities.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Public Health and Board of Commissioners have worked closely with their cities, fire districts and local Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) to provide for drive through pick up of these available face coverings.
Distribution Locations and Times
North - Otis - Otis Fire Station 381 N Old Scenic Hwy 101 - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
North - Lincoln City - St. Claire Fire Station 4520 SE Hwy 101 - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
North - Gleneden Beach - Gleneden Beach Fire Station - 6445 Gleneden Beach Loop - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Central - Newport - Newport Middle School - 825 NE 7th Street - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Central – South Beach - Aquarium Overflow Parking on Ferry Slip Road - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
South - Waldport - Central Coast Fire Station - 145 NW Alsea Hwy - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
South - Yachats - Yachats Community Presbyterian Church - 360 W 7th Street - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
East - Toledo - Toledo Fire Station - 285 NE Burgess Road - Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
East - Siletz - Siletz Fire Station - 149 W Buford Ave - Saturday, June 13 - 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Instructions to Receive Face Coverings for Your Household:
Go to one of the locations listed above on Saturday, June 13, follow posted directions at pick up locations:
- When you reach the front of the line, put your car in park, stay in your car.
- Hold up fingers to show number of face coverings you need.
- Roll down your window to receive your bag of face coverings.
- Drive away – the CERT and Fire Team Members will not be able to answer questions.
An informational handout on face covering use will be provided in your bag.
Questions: Call Center - 541-265-0621, https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/2019-novel-coronavirus
