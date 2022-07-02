The Fourth of July holiday represents the most significant single-day contribution of litter and marine debris on Oregon's beaches – often with increased litter and debris in the days leading up to and following the holiday. Debris from fireworks and holiday celebrations poses significant ingestion and entanglement risks for marine life. That’s why several partners including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, community groups, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to host a series of Fifth of July Cleanups throughout Lincoln County.
The group will host more than a dozen cleanups on July 5. Most of the cleanups will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit https://x.gldn.io/Surfrider_Newport_Oregon to find a cleanup near you.
“Even though fireworks are not allowed on Oregon beaches, every year our beaches are littered with fireworks shells and other trash generated by holiday celebrations,” said Bri Goodwin with Surfrider Foundation. “Until folks stop littering, we will continue to rely on volunteers to clean our beaches before the trash gets washed to sea or ingested by wildlife.”
Volunteers are asked to bring their own buckets and gloves but supplies will be provided for those that do not have their own.
“This effort is our coastal character in action – mindful community members coming together to make a difference in Lincoln County and beyond,” said Paul Seitz with the Lincoln County Solid Waste District. “This unique collaboration has drawn on the strengths and expertise of so many groups that are coming together across sectors to keep our beaches clean.”
The groups involved in this effort are: Lincoln County Solid Waste District, the cities of Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Siletz, Toledo, Waldport, and Yachats; Dahl Disposal Service; North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson's Sanitary Service, Lincoln County, Surfrider Foundation, Explore Lincoln City, the Waldport Chamber of Commerce, SOLVE, Rotary Club of Newport, Roads End Improvement Association, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
