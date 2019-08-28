The Lincoln County Veteran Service's Office will resume Lincoln City outreach days at the Lincoln City WorkSource office above the Dollar Tree in Lighthouse square beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The visits will be conducted once a week until such time that a more permanent presence may be implemented.
The Veteran Services Office would like to assure our north county veterans that we are working diligently on the acquisition and training of new staff with the end goal of reestablishing a more permanent presence in the area. We appreciate your patience and look forward to expanding Lincoln City Service's in the future.
For any additional questions please call 541-265-0570.
For more information:
Devin J. Whitaker
Lincoln County Veteran Services Officer
1231 SE Bay Blvd, Ste A.
Mail: 225 W Olive
Newport OR, 97365
Office: 541-265-0570, Fax: 541-265-0575
