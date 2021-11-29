The Lincoln Pops Big Band returns New Years Eve from 7-10 p.m. at Lincoln City Cultural Center. Join them for an evening of danceable toe tapping favorites from the Big Band era. Tickets include light appetizers and a champagne toast at “midnight” East Coast Time-aka 9 p.m. Bring your fancy facial mask and your proof of vaccination and get ready to have some fun. Beer and wine sold separately.
Tickets are available at Lincoln City Cultural Center and online a Lincolncity-Culturalcenter.org. Admission is $35 general, $32 senior/students. $20 youth 6-18. LCCC membership discount will apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.