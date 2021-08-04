Lincoln County’s community Big Band, The Lincoln Pops Orchestra, is a treasure of the Oregon Coast. With 24 musicians, including four vocalists, and ages ranging from 16 to 85, the Lincoln Pops plays favorites from the swing era, Latin charts and all kinds of dance music.
On the third Thursday of each month (except January) the Pops has a dance at the Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St. in Gleneden Beach (just south of Lincoln City). There is a big wooden dance floor for those who want to cut a rug, and plenty of seating for those who just want to sit and listen.
Refreshment are available. Tickets are sold at the door, are just $10 ($5 for children ages 12 and under). All ages are welcome at the monthly dances and you can dress as you like. You don’t need to have a partner to enjoy this evening of terrific dance music.
The dates for 2021 are August 19, September 16, October 21, November 18, and December 16.
For more info call Amanda at 541 272-9597
