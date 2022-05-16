Thursday, May 19: Celtic Bonus Concert: Banshee in the Kitchen, 7 p.m.
Banshee in the Kitchen plays Celtic music with eclectic skill and merry abandon. Touring and recording since 2002, the trio has delighted audiences from New York to Japan. Originally scheduled for the LCCC's 2019-2020 Celtic season, Banshee in the Kitchen is Brenda Hunter (hammered dulcimer), Jill Egland (flute, accordion, whistle) and Kat Edmonson (6 and 12-string guitar).
This popular California ensemble was originally booked for spring of 2020, but had their tour cancelled by COVID. They’re back to make good on their promise – a Celtic bonus concert. Tickets are $17 for youth, $24 adults and $22 seniors/students. LCCC Membership Discount will apply. For more information or photos, visit Banshee in the Kitchen’s website: www.bansheeinthekitchen.com
Saturday, May 21: Reb & the Good News, 7 p.m.
Led by vocalist and guitarist Rebecca Conner, Reb & the Good News is a culmination of Conner’s passion for a multitude of genres and influences. World-beats and funky grooves intermix with soulful horns and folk delicacy to create songs filled with hope. Conner’s heart-centered, velvet vocals are delivered with a vulnerability that unravels listeners down to their core.
Conner, a native of Lincoln City, is back to celebrate the release of the band's debut album, "Wings." Tickets $24 for adults, $22 seniors/students, $17 youth, reserved in advance. LCCC Membership Discount will apply. For more information or photos, visit Reb & the Good News’ website: www.rebandthegoodnews.com
Saturday, May 28: Ukulele Virtuoso Andrew Molina, 7 p.m.
Based in Maui, Andrew Molina has been a professional ukulele musician since the age of 13. He is known for his artful fusion of genres – from jazz and pop to rock and Hawaiian – as well as for his unique effects and pedal work. In Lincoln City, he will perform two sets with his dad, Jay Molina.
Tickets $24 for adults, $22 seniors/students, $17 youth, reserved in advance. He will also be offering an afternoon ukulele workshop on May 28, a time still TBD. For information or to register, call 541-994-9994. For more information or photos, visit Andrew Molina’s website: www.andrewmolinaukulele.com
