Oregon Coast painter and sculptor William Kucha has been named Artist in Residence at Fields of Peace, a peace education nonprofit headquartered in Depoe Bay.
Over a period of 40 years, Kucha’s art has become nationally recognized for the compelling beauty of its vision, its depth and message. Kucha is also well known for a life-time of nonviolent activism, his raised voice for peace and the survival of mother earth. His works can be seen locally at Freed Gallery, Lincoln City, and Yaquina River Museum, Toledo.
Fields of Peace, begun in Lincoln City in 2007, has a global mission to “Stop the killing of children in wars.” This work is carried out through partnerships with international organizations, including World Beyond War, War Prevision Initiative, and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.
Kucha’s signature painting, 600 Years, plus other works by him, can be viewed on the Art Page at fieldsofpeace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.