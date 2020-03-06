Longtime local banker Becky Lytwyn has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Real Estate Lending Department at Oregon Coast Bank.
Lytwyn has managed the bank’s continually growing mortgage operations in Newport, Pacific City, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Waldport and Toledo since 2016. She also works directly with customers arranging real estate financing. Over the past 17 years, Oregon Coast Bank has loaned more than $794 million to local families and businesses.
Lytwyn moved to Newport 24 years ago as Program Director for the Yaquina Bay YMCA. She began her banking career in 2000 and accepted a position as a loan processor at Oregon Coast Bank in 2006. She was soon promoted and named a loan officer.
Having helped hundreds of families obtain mortgages, Lytwyn became known for her expertise in the secondary market, refinancing and portfolio loans. Four years ago, the bank's Board of Directors gave her the additional responsibility of managing the entire Real Estate Lending Department.
Always active in the community, Lytwyn is the current President of Food Share of Lincoln County and serves on the scholarship committee for the Lincoln County Board of Realtors. Her son Geoff, a Newport High School graduate, currently serves in the US Air Force.
Oregon Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with over $258 million in assets.
