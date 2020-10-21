The COVID-19 pandemic has caused movie theaters across the nation to close, and some of them unable to recover.
But for the Lincoln City Bijou Theatre, they’ve been able to adapt, adjust and are now open for business.
The Bijou Theatre opened shortly after Lincoln County moved into Phase 2 of reopening in late September. The theatre is open for two shows a day, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with constant cleaning and sanitizing, to meet state requirements for COVID-19.
To help with cleaning efforts, the Bijou invested in an E*mist (electrostatic disinfectant sprayer) device.
“Pull the trigger, and the E*mist goes to work laying down an even, uniform and wraparound layer of germ-killing power,” Theatre Owner Betsy Altomare said. “It is used in hospitals, restaurants and dentist offices. The disinfectant is hypochlorous acid, EPA approved and safe to use on all surfaces.”
Face masks are required for patrons and employees. Employees are also wearing gloves while serving up popcorn. Plus a safety plexiglass divider can be found at the candy counter. Movie lovers can choose their own reserved seats by looking at seating charts on our website cinemalovers.com. Then emailing the theatre at bijoutheatre541@gmail.com. Pay when you get there. But they are still selling at the box office as well.
“In addition to our new normal wiping down of everything and social distancing in seating and the lobby we can give our patrons the security of safety and comfort,” Altomare said.
Throughout the pandemic, the Bijou continue to keep busy. They launched an online ‘Virtual Theatre’ (still available now), as well as partnering with the Lincoln City Cultural Center and City of Lincoln City to present a Drive-In Summer Movie Series. The Bijou is currently open for two shows a day, showing the movie ‘Tenet’ with tickets available for $7.50. Also available is the famous Bijou popcorn.
To celebrate Halloween, the Bijou will showing George A. Romero’s original 1978 zombie classic DAWN OF THE DEAD.
On Halloween night, the doors open at 10 p.m. for ghouls and undead patrons to see one of the classics that started to zombie craze. No one under 17 will be allowed. Show time is 10:15.
With safety first and foremost the Bijou is only selling 30 tickets to insure distancing and PPE face masks are required. They are keeping with their new cleaning protocols. Every seat is cleaned before and after all shows along with the use of the E*MIST electrostatic disinfecting sprayer.
Tickets are only $5, which will be donated to Angels Anonymous to go directly to the Echo Mountain Fire victims relief.
