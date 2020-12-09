Around this time of year, most kids are writing up their letter to Santa, asking for all sorts of toys and gifts.
But for three young local boys, they’re learning that there’s more to this holiday season than receiving gifts.
Each year, Lincoln City native Julia Lee says she makes it a point of emphasis to teach her three boys, Kayden (8), Tyler (7), Gauge (3), to give back to the community that has given them so much.
“We do some sort of fundraiser each year,” Julia said. “It’s just something that we’ve done to kind of teach the kids of ways to give back. It shows that just a little bit of effort and a little bit of work can make a huge difference in giving back to your community.”
Last year the Lee family donated items to the Humane Society in Newport. This year, they saw a great need with the annual Christmas Basket Food and Toy Drive organized by the Eagles Lodge and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR), so that’s where they’ve focused all their efforts.
“We’ve lived here our entire lives and we know a lot of people that lost their homes this year to the Echo Mountain fires,” Julia said. “We just decided to put all our efforts into collecting toys for Christmas.”
Typically, the program supplies 300-350 North Lincoln County families with toys for every child under 17, as well as about a week’s worth of food that includes a Christmas dinner of a turkey or ham. But this year, the Christmas basket program has been stricken by lack of donations.
“In the 11 years that I’ve been doing this, I don’t remember a year that we’ve ever been this short on toys,” said Marc McPherson of NLFR.
But thanks in part to Kayden, Tyler and Gauge, NLFR and the Eagles are starting to bridge that gap for local families in need. To help out, the three boys have been collecting cans that they return to buy toys, collecting toys from people who weren’t sure where to take them as well as selling raffle tickets for a few community donated items.
They’ve really been doing all the work, I just kind of make sure everything goes smoothly,” Julia said.
With a goal set at 200 items, the boys have now collected 414 toys, 129 clothing items and 160 books for a total of 703 items.
“And we are still collecting,” Julia noted. “It’s a great way to show how much support this community supported us. Without all the help of everyone in the community, we would not of been this successful.”
Toy donation bins are scattered in businesses all over Lincoln City and toys and cash can be donated directly to the fire station at 2525 NW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
