For the past six years, local business owner Jill Morris has advocated for animals during the holiday season with her annual Christmas Dog Giving Tree.
Morris, owner of Jillian’s Salon at 1315 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City, created the annual fundraiser with rescue dogs in mind. The purpose: to benefit rescue dogs (all donations are divided equally) and to help them find homes.
The Chistmas Dog Giving Tree accepts donations such as gift cards, cash, grain free food and treats, leashes, harnesses and collars, blankets, pet beds, doggy toiletries and much more. Drop off donations to Jillian's Salon or call them to arrange a pickup.
Dog lovers can also make direct donations to any of Morris’ partner organizations:
SevaDog Boarding and Rescue Eugene, OR: www.sevadog.org
Ruff Life Rescue Grand Ronde, OR: http://www.rufflifekennels.com/
Tillamook County Animal Shelter: http://www.tillamookanimalshelter.org
The gifts will be accepted until on or around Christmas eve, but "we will not turn any donation away," Morris said.
"Because the holiday lands on a Wednesday this year, we hope to deliver all of the presents by the 1st of January."
Year round, the decor in this colorful longtime Salon in the middle of town features art that is centered around dogs. There are "Dog Masks," kindness signs, jewelry and other items for sale in which the proceeds are donated to rescue organizations. Morris is an advocate for abused and neglected dogs and very passionately speaks out to stop the mistreatment.
People can also go into the Salon, or visit the Jillian's Facebook page to see the profiles of dogs for adoption. All of the sites listed are also connected. The shop hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.