Over the course of the past several days, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has taken several steps to attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) within the state.
Her latest announcement was to close Oregon schools from March 16 to March 31.
The decision raised concerns locally in Lincoln County, as many community members had questions of what students, who rely on schools for two meals per day,will do during the closure. One of those concerned citizens is local business owner Dan Clanton, who has decided to donate his time and resources into making sure kids aren’t going hungry.
Via a Facebook live video, Clanton addressed COVID-19 concerns and stated that it has caused the governor to make some drastic moves to help protect the spread of this virus, including the school closure announcement late last night.
“That’s a tough one for me… There’s some knowledge that I have, in terms of student population, that is very concerning,” Clanton said. “We have about 1,250 students in the Lincoln City area schools and almost 20 percent of those students are homeless. That’s a staggering number.
“That 20 percent plus more, for the next two to three weeks, don’t know where their meals are coming from, because they eat breakfast and lunch at school. With the school being closed, they don’t have that source.”
In the midst of pushing a his Kickstarter to build a food truck pod in Lincoln City, as well as his expansion of his restaurant, The Grill 1646 located at 1646 NW Hwy 101, Clanton said he will be putting those two tasks aside for the time being. Instead, he will focus his resources on providing a free hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich to any students who need it, at least once a day for the next couple of weeks.
“Any of these students that are hungry, and don’t know where they’re getting their next meal can come see me at The Grill,” Clanton said. “I’ll make sure that you’ll have a hot dog or a peanut butter and jelly at least once a day over the next three weeks. I hope you guys take advantage of that.
“If you’re hungry, come see me.”
In addition to Clanton’s generosity, Gov. Brown and state schools chief Colt Gill said Friday that districts would prepare and distribute free meals to students who qualify. The Lincoln County School District announced today that they would be working on identifying ways to provide meals to students next week. Their plan will be announced to parents as soon as possible, LCSD officials said.
“Our schools are truly the hearts of our communities. Our families build their daily lives around them. Our schools provide critical services for many of them, like medical services and free and reduced meals," Gov. Brown said at a media press conference this morning. "They are needed now more than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.