The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) set a goal earlier this year to raise $75,000 for their new K9 program. With $55,000 raised so far, two local businesses are looking to put that fundraising effort on the fast track, and they’re hoping the public will answer that challenge
Meredith Lodging and Oksenholt Capital have joined together to donate up to $10,000 for the LCPD K9 Project, but first their challenging the community to match that $10,000 mark between now and December 31 to get the project fully funded.
“The entire city benefits from this important program and we want to encourage the community to donate between now and the end of the year,” said Aaron Linfoot, vice president of operations for Meredith Lodging. “Meredith Lodging is committed to investing in the success of the communities where our employees live and work, and where our Meredith Lodging owners have homes.”
LCPD stated that the mission of the K9 Project is to promote a positive relationship between the community and the LCPD through education on the modern day use of the Law Enforcement K9.
“The members of the LCPD are excited about the donation match challenge and we appreciate Meredith Lodging’s and Oksenholt Capital’s support of the K9 fundraising effort,” said Sgt. Jeffery Winn. “We would again like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the citizens, businesses and organizations who have already donated to the fund raising efforts for the department to obtain and implement a K9 program.”
Oksenholt Capital CEO Jon Oksenholt said his company is honored to join in on helping the LCPD reach their goal.
“The police work hard to keep our communities safe,” Oksenholt said. “Statistics show the need for and benefit of a police department utilizing a K9 Unit to help reduce crime. In addition, numerous studies show the positive impact a K9 Unit brings to the police force.”
The project funds will be used for K9 handler courses and certifications, as well as necessary equipment for the dog, such as K9 vests, transportation equipment and a kennel. Officer Holly Blakely, head of the K9 Project, believes this challenge by Oksenholt Capital and Meredith Lodging will help get them to the finish line.
“This project kicked-off last February and we are thankful for the community support we have received so far,” Blakely said. “We have $20,000 left to go and with this generous donation and match, Oksenholt Capital and Meredith Lodging will help us get there much faster.”
Donations toward the K-9 program can be made through a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/lincoln-city-k9-progam-fund, or at lincolncityk9.com. Donations can also be mailed to the LCPD, Attention K-9 Fund, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City, OR, 97367.
