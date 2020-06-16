On Saturday, June 13, members of the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR) Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) helped package and distribute face coverings to community members in the area of the Otis Fire Station.
Fire Chief Rob Dahlman graciously provided the space and facilities at the station, according to Raul Grimes, NLFR CERT public information officer.
The distribution started at 9 a.m. and closed at 12 p.m. During this time, the CERT members passed out 1,785 masks as local residents drove by indicating how many masks they needed for their family.
Pictured are Rebecca McGee and Kim Seeto preparing the packets inside the Otis Fire Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.