They say the more you give, the more you’ll gain. And for many in Lincoln County, the calling to selflessly help others has shown through in light of the devastation of the Echo Mountain Complex fire.
Among those compassionate individuals is Reverend Kelli Westmark of the Lincoln City Church of the Nazarene.
During her nine years as the Pastor of the Lincoln City Church, Westmark said she has never seen anything like the wildfire event that took place in north Lincoln County last month.
“I got a call Monday (Sept. 7) at midnight, and people from the church were saying ‘my mountain’s on fire,’ so the church became an evacuation site for a few nights until we were evacuated ourselves,” Westmark recalled. “Wednesday morning, everyone was in panic mode, so we loaded up all the food from the church and evacuated with everyone else.”
Since then, the church has been active in listening to the stories of tragic loss and doing whatever they can to help those in need. Westmark said in the days following the evacuation, they gave away nearly all of their food supplies to displaced residents. Then, a good samaritan sparked the idea to create a donation and distribution site to continue helping others.
“A man from California heard about the fires here and he went to Walmart in California and loaded up his truck with can openers, food and more,” Westmark said. “We had just handed out nearly all our food and we were standing outside and he pulled up and asked if he could make some donations, so that’s how it all started.”
Now open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the church’s distribution site has all kinds of food items, clothing, crisis care kits (toiletries), bags of dog and cat food, blankets and pillows, dishes and more. Since opening, Westmark said they’ve had hundreds of people come and go and have handed out an estimated 25,000 pounds of food.
About 40 churches from the Pacific Northwest have brought pallets of supplies that have been loaded into the Lincoln City church by local businesses such as Ace Hardware and ProBuild. This week the church is expecting to get another 10,000 pounds of food that they will hand out during an Oct. 8 drive through event that starts at 4 p.m.
“People just drive through the parking lot, we hand them about three different boxes of stuff and they’re on their way,” Westmark said. “It’s been amazing, just a constant flow of people in and out. As fast as it comes in, it goes back out.”
With visitors stopping by everyday since opening, Westmark said the church has also began distributing supplies at the Panther Creek Community Center where they opened a church last summer. The church also has some generous out of town donors who are willing to match up to $10,000 until October 20 for fire victims. To get involved, you can mail a check to: Church of the Nazarene, 1462 NW 19th Street, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
Westmark said the distribution center at the church will likely remain open for a minimum of six more weeks. The church usually has 2-10 local church volunteers on hand helping out, and they’ve had people from all over Oregon in Lincoln City to volunteer.
“Everyday we never really know who is going to come and help, but we always know someone will be here to help,” Westmark said. “We had three families from the church who lost their homes and three families related to church members who lost their homes and of course we know dozens of others personally.”
Not only have other churches in the region been coming to the aid of North Lincoln County, Westmark said their church has been in close contact with other Lincoln City churches to meet the needs of others. Churches such as Church of Christ, Four Square Church and Faith Baptist have all been working to obtain and hand out supplies to locals.
"Our hearts and our prayers are with you and feel free to come and receive all that you need,” Westmark said.
