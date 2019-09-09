TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union has partnered with selected colleges and hospitals within its field of membership for a multi-year grant program.
From 2018 to 2020, TLC will distribute $87,000 in grants to four college foundations and eight hospital foundations. One of the grant recipients is the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation.
Funding from TLC’s multi-year grant will be used for general building needs in the new hospital, including furnishings, fixtures, and equipment. Leslie James, Regional Development Specialist, says the donation is very welcome.
“We are exceedingly grateful to our community partner TLC for donating to our new hospital project," James said. "Not only will our facility be one of the most beautiful buildings in Lincoln City with patient room views of the lake, its innovative design and state of the art equipment will help to create an environment which will take the wellness of our community to the next level for many years to come.”
Every year, TLC makes numerous charitable donations to community organizations through its Community Investment Program. This program is a focused effort to use financial contributions and volunteer efforts to improve education, health services, and quality of life within its service area. In 2018, TLC contributed $221,409 community impact dollars.
For more information about TLC’s Investment Program, visit tlcfcu.org.
