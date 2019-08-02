Two local credit unions hosted a Shred Day event on Saturday, July 27. TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union and Oregon State Credit Union joined together to fight identity theft by securely shredding financial documents.
Shredding paper helps protects people from identity theft and is good for the environment. Credit union volunteers served 131 cars and worked with Access, a Records and Information Management Services company, to shred and dispose of 3,550 pounds of documents.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, this equates to:
- 29 trees saved
- 11,915 gallons of water saved
- 134 gallons of water saved
- 102 cubic yards of air pollution saved
- Six cubic yards of landfill saved
Volunteers also collected a large amount of food donations and $315 in cash for the Lincoln City Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.