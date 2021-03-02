With local students getting back in the classroom this past month after a long absence due to COVID-19, extra curricular activities are also ramping up, such as the Native Education program at Taft 7-12.
On Friday, Feb. 26, the Native Education program hosted their first ever virtual cultural event making fry bread. The event was able to include a free fry bread kit and story to each family enrolled in the Title Vl program. With several participants, Taft 7-12 Indian Education Specialist Desi Clausing felt the event was a highlight after a difficult year for students.
“This last year has looked very different from what any of us have ever experienced,” Clausing said. “As we moved into this school year, we’re still hurdling over the health and safety issues of the COVID-19 virus, and several of our students were affected by the tragic event of the wildfires. We experienced along with many others, more homeless families, lack of internet capabilities and other major resources.
“Our LCSD and community have been coming together in an increasingly abundant of ways in support of each other. Through the troubles this has all brought I feel it has only grown us that much more together as a community.”
The Indian Education program not only keeps Native studies alive but it also provides students with extra support in graduation success. It does not limit students to personal tutoring, but also provides extra resources for scholarships and obtaining school supplies.
“Pulling through with great strength, I’m so proud to give our Native Education students in the graduating class of 2020 a huge shout out, they finished strong with 100 percent graduation rate and we increased our overall attendance rate tremendously,” Clausing said.
Clausing is also president of the Native Student Association (NSA), which is a club open to all students that provides relationship growth and positive outlets in the community by finding ways to help inside and outside the Taft schools, all while still keeping the Native American culture alive.
“The beginning of this school year has been a constant overload in making sure our students are connected, ensuring they have everything they need, tutoring with parents so they can appropriately support their student in order to strive as much as possible,” Clausing said. “In a typical eight hour day I would be lucky to make it through five phone calls due to the need of support with the online devices and educational platforms.”
Currently meeting virtually on a weekly basis with grades 7-12, students have recently taken great interest in raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW). The study was chosen by the students, Clausing said, and they have shown great dedication.
“These students were provided with a very powerful read in support of such awareness of, Killers of the Flower Moon,” Clausing said.
Recently, Clausing said they did not hesitate to begin meeting again with small cohorts of students and start lessons and tutoring in person.
“The first in person lesson was about becoming a water protector and how water is life,” Clausing said. “The families have really enjoyed this lesson and the amazing story that has been gifted to them. This has been one of my favorite lessons to teach, certifying and awarding our elementary students as Water Protectors.”
Through the many challenges of the past year, the program remains active. Clausing said it’s in large part thanks to the community.
Our program would not be able to succeed without all the parents’ support that has come through,” Clausing said. “They have been the ones home trying to educate their child these past several months and as a mother of three myself, I know it hasn’t been easy. But hey, most importantly, we’re making it and holding strong.”
To keep students engaged and involved with their studies, Clausing said they recently started an incentive program for students who have a 90 percent or better weekly attendance and passing of classes. As a reward, students receive Native decals and stickers which Clausing said have been a big hit among the kids.
Typically, the program would host a Cultural and Literacy night every other month that was open to everyone. These events allowed the community to learn more about the wide variety of Native American cultures around us. Although those events have been put on hold, Clausing said they are planning new events, including one in April that include the helping hands of Star Kahn at the Lincoln City Driftwood Library, Krista Eddy at the Cultural Center and Loree Lafon at the Community Center.
“This event will be focused on ‘Giving back to Mother Earth’ in celebration of Arbor Day,” Clausing said. “We will be planting trees, reading about trees, painting trees, continuing to come together as an even stronger community in our efforts to help repair the damage that has been done by the wildfires... I am so excited for this event!”
Event details will be posted on the Lincoln City Oregon Indian Education Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.