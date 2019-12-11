The Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery, located in Lincoln City, now features an exhibit of student work from the Taft High Art program.
A selection of this years’ student artwork is on display at the Co-op gallery during the month of December from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Taft students such as Tyler Perus, Savannah Duncan and Cade Bybee have created surreal collage imagery, colorful storyboards, linoleum stamp carving, digital design techniques and more.
“Their imaginative artwork offers new perspectives,” artist Katt Wamsley said. “The artists begin to make their mark with lasting impressions while learning from their creative communities.”
The Taft Art program consists of one Fine Arts class and two Digital Design classes. Students explore projects from clay sculpture and painting to 3D printing, digital fabrication and t-shirt screen-printing. The program is fueled by student leadership, engagement, and creativity.
Student art can also be viewed at the Co-Op's reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Enjoy an evening of art with emerging artists in the community.
The Pacific Artists’ Co-Op Gallery is located at 620 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City. The Gallery is a group of about 30 artists of all mediums, providing a unique art experience. This coastal co-op provides an eclectic selection of affordable art. In addition to daily operations, quarterly Art Receptions are held in coordination with The Beachstone and Chessman Galleries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.