Local Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington Troop 10143 conducted their end of year celebration Monday, June 6. At this event, the girls received their badges and awards they have worked on all year. The girls also ‘bridge’ – go up – to the next level.
“We had one who reached her level of Silver Award and two that completed their Gold Award, which is basically the highest honor of girl scouts,” said LeeAnn Gabler, troop coordinator. “Only 6 percent nationwide ever get to that level.”
Halley Kenney won the Silver Award. Anna Gabler and Rose McMaster won the Gold Awards.
Girl Scouts can achieve their Gold Award if they are in the 9-12 grade, are a registered Girl Scout senior or ambassador, and have completed two senior or ambassador journeys or have earned the Girl Scout Silver Award and completed one senior or ambassador journey, the Girl Scouts website states.
Part of earning the Gold Award is completing a community service or worldwide project that includes work over 1.5 to two years and 80 plus hours. Girls do a lot of different projects, either in the community or nationwide.
Girl Scouts research the issue, form a team with experts, make a plan to tackle the root cause of the issue, submit the project proposal to the Girl Scout council for approval, carry out the plan and share the story.
“It really pushes them to that next level of maturity after they’ve gone through all the different things they have to go through to get their project done,” Gabler said. “When they get to that level, there’s certain things that they get,” Gabler said. “They qualify for three specific Girl Scout scholarships that only girls that complete the Gold Award in that year get to qualify for.”
Anna, Gabler’s daughter and one of the recipients of the Gold Award, received a $2,000 scholarship.
Anna and Rose McMaster, the other Gold Award recipient, began Girl Scouts together 10 years ago and completed their Gold Awards together.
