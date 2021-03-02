If you’ve been missing the sweet flavors of Thin Mints, Tagalongs or Samoa, the local Lincoln City Girl Scout troop has you covered this weekend during their cookie selling event.
Local Troop #10143 will be out at McKay’s Market in Lincoln City on March 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their one and only cookie selling event this year. Unable to host cookie booths during the COVID-19 pandemic, LeeAnn Gabler, one of the troop’s leaders, said the weekend event will be a drive thru event on the side of McKay’s and will be cash only.
“People don’t even have to get out of their cars,” Gabler said. “They can just drive up and hopefully get what they need.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the local troop has shifted all sales to online. But with Lincoln County being in the Low Risk category of the Governor’s framework, the troop was approved for this in person selling event.
“They’re always super active with cookie sales every year. They sell a ton,” Gabler said of the local troop. “Digitally they’re doing pretty well, but because we haven’t had any booth sales, the numbers will definitely be down this year.”
The Girl Scouts feature ages 5-18 and will begin meeting in person this week. The troop has tried to connect virtually to keep everyone involved but they had to cancel regular events like summer camp and the annual trip to Drift Creek Campground in the fall.
“It’s been tough like most kid’s activities,” Gabler said. “But as they get started back up, we’re trying to put together a end of the year ceremony (in June). We like when we’re all together because the older kids are great leaders for our younger kids.”
With 700 boxes of cookies to sell this coming weekend, the local troop is also offering a special option for those who might have already had their fill of sweets but still want to support the cause. Each year, all Girl Scout troops do a ‘Gift of Caring’ option during cookie sales that allow the public to donate a box of cookies to whichever group or organization the group chooses.
This year’s choice for the Lincoln City troop is one that hits close to home.
“Locally, we’ve done the fire department, the police department, Family Promise, Lakeview Senior Living… each year it’s something different,” Gabler said. “But this year they decided on donating to fire victims.”
The troop has already purchased about 50 boxes of cookies for fire victims and have set a goal of around 200 boxes. So, even if you don’t want cookies yourself, you can buy a box or two for a family affected by the fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.