Community Services Consortium has awarded emergency shelter sub-grants totaling over half a million dollars of federal Emergency Solutions Grant-COVID 19 (ESG-COVID).
The funding was open for interested applicants and awarded to local organizations offering emergency shelter and outreach services for residents of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties.
A Community Action Agency committed to ending poverty and improving lives, Community Services Consortium (CSC) serves over 75,000 people a year. With offices in Albany, Corvallis and Newport Ore., services include energy and utility assistance, access to training and education, and providing food and housing.
CSC received $569,479 in ESG-COVID funds allocated through Oregon Housing and Community Services. This funding, passed through from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is targeted to providing shelter and outreach services to those impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.
CSC put out a Request for Proposals to local non-profits working with the homeless in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties. Proposals totaling $1,216,802 were received by CSC. Awards were as follows:
Jackson Street Youth Services: $82,110 for shelter and outreach to homeless youth in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties
C.H.A.N.C.E.: $157,951 for sheltering medically fragile adults and families in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties
Unity Shelter: $329,418 for shelter and outreach services to homeless adults in Benton County
“We are very happy to support our trusted partners to deliver these much needed services to the community”, said Pegge McGuire, Acting Executive Director of CSC.
Anyone interested in more information can contact the shelters directly, or view the Linn, Benton and Lincoln County shelters list on the CSC website.
