Longtime Lincoln County banker Patti Eisler has accepted an offer to manage the Newport branch of Oregon Coast Bank.
Eisler began her banking career thirty years ago as a teller with the Bank of Newport, which was acquired by West Coast Bank and later Columbia Bank. After learning several other positions, she eventually served as manager at several Lincoln County branches. In her new position, Eisler will also become an Assistant Vice President at Oregon Coast Bank.
Raised in a commercial fishing family in Newport, Patti is a graduate of Newport High School, as are her two sons, Bryan and Nathan. Patti and her husband, Bruce, a chef by trade, are Newport homeowners.
Throughout her career, Patti has been active in the community as a Rotarian, Altrusan, and as a board member of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce and Neighbors for Kids.
“I started at a locally-owned financial institution and wanted to return to a community bank,” explained Eisler. “Oregon Coast Bank is known for local decision making and exceptional customer service. That’s something I wanted to be a part of.”
“We’ve always had a great deal of respect for Patti’s abilities, civic involvement, and the rapport she has with customers,” said Joe Postlewait, President of Oregon Coast Bank. “She understands Newport and she understands community banking. She’s an excellent addition to our management team.”
Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, and Tillamook. Locally owned and operated, the bank manages more than $344 million in assets and has provided over $800 million in loans to Lincoln and Tillamook County families and businesses.
