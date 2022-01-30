Local photographer Paul Calkins will again be teaching classes on Digital Photography at the Newport 60+ Activity Center beginning in February.
How to Use Your Digital Camera – The Basics
Learn how to use the mode dial and camera menus along with the camera icons to take different types of photographs. Learn how to transfer your photographs to a computer. Learn basic photographic composition and types of creative uses for taking landscapes, wildlife, documenting current events, and much more. This class includes hands-on camera work through a field trip to the bayfront allowing you to practice all the topics covered in class. This four-session class will meet in the 60+ Center’s Education Room on Mondays, 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., February 7 – March 7, 2022. (February 21 is a holiday.) The field trip will take place on Saturday, February 19, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Class members will supply their own transportation. Note: You need to be steady on your feet to navigate the field trip area.
Using Your Digital Camera – Beyond the Basics
This class is for those who wish to learn more about their Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) lens camera. You will explore the use of Program, Aperture, Shutter Priority, and Manual modes. This class will cover f/stops, exposure, shutter speed, white balance and bracketing. You will learn organization of photographs after a photo shoot. Also included is hands-on camera work through a field trip/photo shoot to apply all the topics covered in the class. This class will meet on Mondays, 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., March 14 – April 4, 2022.
Seating for each class is limited so sign up now! Please go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport.
