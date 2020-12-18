ServiceMaster Brands last month honored Brian and Kelly Greer of ServiceMaster Restore of Salem with the Marion E. Wade Award of Honor at the annual awards ceremony for ServiceMaster Restore Franchises.
The Greer’s also own ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning Services in Corvallis and ServiceMaster Restoration Services in Lincoln City. They qualified for the honor by being one of three nationwide recipients of the Marion E. Wade Expert Awards.
“At ServiceMaster Brands it’s important that we recognize our best-in-class franchises and the essential services they provide to their customers and local communities,” said Mark Vanase, business development director for ServiceMaster Restore. “I hope that by bestowing the Award of Honor on Brian and Kelly, we remind these hardworking business owners of the significance and impact of their long-term success on themselves and those around them.”
The award ceremony brings together Restore franchises around the U.S. to honor high-performing members of its franchise network.
“It is an honor to be serving the Salem community and expanding to service Corvallis as well as Lincoln City,” said Brian Greer. “We always strive for the highest quality and don’t rest until our customers are happy with our restoration efforts.”
The Award of Honor, and associated Expert Award, is given in memory of Marion E. Wade, who founded ServiceMaster in 1929 as a moth-proofing company. Wade viewed individual employees and customers as worthy of dignity and respect and his values drove the business. The Award of Honor is presented to one franchisee each year and recognizes the one franchise who most embodies the ServiceMaster values and is dedicated to growing the business. The award is presented to one of the Marion E. Wade Expert recipients, which recognizes one franchise each for three categories — Commercial, Personal Lines and Construction.
ServiceMaster of Salem also received the Expert Award in the Disaster Restoration-Personal Lines category this year. In addition to this being their first year as the Award of Honor recipient, ServiceMaster has won the Marion E. Wade Expert Award for Disaster Restoration-Personal Lines multiple times over the years. The award ceremony was conducted remotely via live broadcast this year with nearly 500 ServiceMaster Restore franchisees attending from across the U.S.
About ServiceMaster Restore
ServiceMaster Restore is a locally owned and operated restoration company that offers commercial and residential restoration services that will make your home or business whole again. The locally owned restoration companies are backed by a national franchise network with more than 800 locations throughout the United States and over 65 years of experience and are committed to delivering total customer satisfaction. They offer everything from weather damage restoration to fire and smoke damage repairs to mold remediation. ServiceMaster Restore is among the ServiceMaster family of brands. To learn more about ServiceMaster Restore, visit https://www.servicemasterrestore.com/.
About ServiceMaster Brands
ServiceMaster Brands is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, including home service contracts, furniture repair, home inspections, residential and commercial cleaning, and disaster restoration. These services are provided through a network of company-owned and franchised service centers and business units, operating under the following brands: ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and Amerispec. To learn more about ServiceMaster Brands, visit https://www.servicemaster.com/.
