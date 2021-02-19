Eastern Oregon University named 564 students to the Dean's List for the 2020 fall term.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. Among the students to make the list was Madison Davis of Lincoln City.
Designated Oregon's Rural University, EOU offers high-quality liberal arts and professional programs. EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth throughout rural Oregon, and provides the best value of any university in the state. Discover the Eastern Edge at EOU. Visit eou.edu for more information.
